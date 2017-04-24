Related Programs: 
Student Views
Northland Morning

Student Views: Azrin Awal

By Pavel Arkhipenkov 3 hours ago

This week on Student Views host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes APAA (Asian Pacific American association) co-chair, member of MPIRG and social justice activist - Azrin Awal, talking on immigrant identities, Asian awareness week and social justice.


Student Views
UMD
