Standing-room-only crowd gathers to talk about white supremacy

A standing-room-only crowed packed St. Mark's A.M.E Church Sunday afternoon as community members of all colors gathered in response to the white nationalist rally Saturday that erupted into violence and resulted in three deaths.

KUMD was there, and we'll be bringing you stories from the gathering this week on Northland Morning.

CHUM's Lee Stuart; Stephan Witherspoon, president of the Duluth chapter of the NAACP and Carl Crawford, Duluth's human rights officer made up a panel which was moderated by St. Mark's Reverend Richard Coleman.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson spoke to the crowd via speakerphone and Duluth police officers David Drozdowski and Keandre Ghoram were also on hand to answer questions and talk about community preparedness in the event of a rally similar to the one in Virginia.