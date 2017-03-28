Spring Pledge Drive Specialty Premiums

The Shins | Heartworms

This is the fifth studio album for the Shins and their first since 2012’s Port of Morrow, which was nominated for a Best Alternative Album GRAMMY. Heartworms is the first Shins album to be self-produced by band leader James Mercer since Oh, Inverted World in 2001.

Ryan Adams | Prisoner

Prisoner is the first album of original material for this alt-country veteran since he released an album of Taylor Swift covers in 2015. It follows the breakup of his marriage, and critics have compared some of the album’s tunes to Bruce Springsteen’s work on Tunnel of Love.

Alison Krauss | Windy City

This is Krauss’ first album without her band Union Station since 2007’s Raising Sand (with Robert Plant). She covers ten carefully-selected tunes previously done by artists including Glen Campbell and Eddie Arnold.

Dead Man Winter | Furnace

This is the second album for this side project of Dave Simonett, frontman for Trampled by Turtles.

Taj Mahal and Keb Mo | TajMo

Comes out on May 5. While the two blues veterans have known and influenced each other for decades, and Taj played a key role in Keb's first record deal, TajMo marks the first proper collaboration between Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’. The album was self-produced by the duo and was recorded at Nashville’s Stu Stu Studio. The 11-song set includes covers of John Mayer and The Who, as well as 6 original songs and cameos from Bonnie Raitt, Sheila E., Joe Walsh, and more.

Rachael Kilgour | Rabbit in the Road

A powerful and personal album from this Duluth native who recently moved to the Twin Cities. It was produced by singer/songwriter Catie Curtis.