Northland Morning

Speak Up and Speak Out: Including the Underserved in the Comprehensive Plan

From the Transportation Background Profile of Duluth’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (modified).
Credit City of Duluth

Duluth's Comprehensive Land Use Plan was adopted 11 years ago by the City of Duluth  to put forth future considerations for land development, utility infrastructure, transportation, and parks and trails. 

However, some Duluthians feel that the plan does not go far enough to address the needs of the underserved in Duluth.  We have a conversation with Salaam Witherspoon, a member of the executive board of the Duluth branch of the NAACP and the chair of the Speak Up And Speak Out Campaign.  They are holding a meeting tomorrow evening at 5:30 at the historic Old Central Building in Duluth to discuss how the Comprehensive Land Use Plan can more thoroughly consider factors such as affordable housing and improvements to public transportation.

Northland Morning Interviews
Salaam Witherspoon
comprehensive land use plan
Social Justice
Speak Up and Speak Out
Local Solutions to Poverty
Affordable Housing

Imagine Duluth 2035: Where do we want to go and how do we want to get there?

By Oct 3, 2016

Don't let anyone tell you Duluthians lack imagination.

The city has outgrown 2006's comprehensive land use plan and, to quote a famous one-time resident, "the times, they are a-changin'."

So they planned some events and sent out a questionnaire.

65 events (this summer) and over 4200 questionnaire responses later ... the Imagine Duluth 2035 project is ready to tackle some big issues with the help of a lot of old - and brand new Duluthians.

Local Solutions to Poverty Candidate Forum: Transportation Barriers

By Jan 4, 2017
Lisa Johnson

For most of us, public transportation does a great job of getting us to school or work.

But the snowbank we have to clamber over at the bus stop, for example,  is more than a nuisance for someone with disabilities: it might mean a missed doctor's appointment,  being late to pick up a child or even another day spent housebound.

We wrap up our series from the 2016 Local Solutions to Poverty Candidate Forum with the comments of Jemel Jones, a community activist looking for some changes in public transportation to better accommodate people with disabilities.

Local Solutions to Poverty Candidate Forum: Affordable Housing

By Nov 15, 2016
©Lisa Johnson

Low-income Duluthians took center stage at a unique candidate forum in October.  They shared their experiences and struggles with candidates for state and county offices and then asked the candidates - pointedly - for specific commitments and actions on several critical policy measures.

Here, Shereeka Smith shares her story of fleeing the violence of Detroit and trying to make a home in Duluth.