Duluth's historic NorShor Theatre is boarded up and barricaded - and the Duluth Playhouse couldn't be happier.

After years of changing hands, neglect, abandonment and a lot of wrangling to put together financing, the work to renovate and restore the 1912 vaudeville house has begun.

