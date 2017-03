No one teaches you how to respond to a grieving friend.

People mean well, but sometimes the words hurt more than they help.

After three deaths on campus so far this year shook the campus community, over 200 students crowded into the Kirby Student Center lounge today for a special UMD PAWS event, where they could share whatever they were feeling with over a dozen dogs ... none of whom offered any more comment than a sympathetic slurp or two.

"