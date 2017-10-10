She's The First takes on poverty, war and child marriage to help girls get educations

If you take your boring walk to the bus stop, the new notebooks and pencils and lined paper, and the drama over your date (or not) to the Homecoming Dance for granted - well, why shouldn't you?

After all, not a lot of girls in the Northland are being married off at 12 or 13 by families hoping to keep them safe.

She's the First is a national organization founded not even ten years ago by a pair of women in New York City who had gotten a leg up with their schooling and wanted to pay it forward. Now there are 225 campus chapters, including one at UMD, and girls in poor or war-torn countries are getting the chance to be the first in their families to get an education.