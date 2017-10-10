Related Program: 
Northland Morning

She's The First takes on poverty, war and child marriage to help girls get educations

By 1 hour ago

7-year-old Ruchita is attending 2nd grade at the Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project School in Tamil Nadu, India, with the help of UMD's chapter of She's The First

If you take your boring walk to the bus stop, the new notebooks and pencils and lined paper, and the drama over your date (or not) to the Homecoming Dance for granted - well, why shouldn't you?

After all, not a lot of girls in the Northland are being married off at 12 or 13 by families hoping to keep them safe.

She's the First is a national organization founded not even ten years ago by a pair of women in New York City who had gotten a leg up with their schooling and wanted to pay it forward.  Now there are 225 campus chapters, including one at UMD, and girls in poor or war-torn countries are getting the chance to be the first in their families to get an education.

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
She's the First
Nora Twite
girls
education

Related Content

"Now is a good time to do something for a child" - Mentor Duluth

By Apr 18, 2017
Mentor Duluth

35 down ... 165 to go.

Mentor Duluth's March Into Mentoring campaign netted them four more mentors than their goal of 35.

And that's exciting news, since around 200 kids are on a waiting list for a mentor, where they've been for a few months to a few years.

And the organization, founded in 1938 as the "Fatherless Boys Association" when most boys' fathers were away serving in World War II, is still looking for men as mentors, noting that boys wait on average twice as long for mentors as girls.