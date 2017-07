Fans of old movies know any kids who have a barn are excited to put on a show. Kids without barns, though, have been turning to Hillside Youth Theatre Summer Camps for over fifteen years now.

It's an immersive experience involving everything from acting to set-building to costume creation ... with a little skills-learning and confidence-building on the side.

More information about Hillside Youth Theatre's production of Jean Sramek and Margi Preus' All You Need is Bugs can be found here.