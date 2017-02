Lake Superior charter fishing is alive and well in Duluth in fact charter fishing here has a history dating back to 1909. If you are on a 32 foot Marinette charter fishing boat out of the Duluth Harbor, chances are that Peter Dahl’s your captain and John Meining is your deckhand. This week Sea Grant Files host Jesse Schomberg talks about the charter fishing on Lake Superior and “the catch of the day”. Sea Grant Files airs on KUMD alternate Tuesdays at 8:20 on Northland Morning. Check the audio and links below for more Sea Grant Files and the research of Minnesota Sea Grant.