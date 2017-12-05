Related Program: 
Sea Grant Files

The Sea Grant Files: Oil & Water

This week on The Sea Grant Files, host Jesse Schomberg brings us insight and information about the transportation of crude oil in and around the Great Lakes region.  Listen for more about important  conversations happening as well as the research of Dale Bergeron, Minnesota Sea Grant’s maritime extension educator.

From this episode: "This Thursday, Minnesota state regulators are scheduled to hold a hearing on Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline replacement program. Enbridge delivers energy in North America by operating the longest crude oil and liquid transportation system in the world. The company’s Line 3 brings crude oil from the tar sands of Alberta to the western edge of Lake Superior."

Minnesota Sea Grant

Sea Grant Files: Attribution

By Oct 25, 2017
Maija Jenson

This week on The Sea Grant Files, host Jesse Schomberg talks about research that helps us understand climate change effects Lake Superior. Climate Change is not just about hot weather, but it is a part of what the research shows when it comes to less winter ice and more summer algae productivity; measurable indicators of change. 

MN Sea Grant

Sea Grant Files: Green Infrastructure

By Oct 10, 2017

This week on The Sea Grant Files, guest host Sharon Moen welcomes Dr. Thomas Beery, Minnesota Sea Grant coastal resilience specialist to talk about creating infrastructure with climate change in mind.  In the wake of so many weather related disasters during this hurricane season, preparing for a different climate future has been a big topic of conversation lately.  What does this look mean for Minnesota? Listen for more about green, blue-green and gray infrastructure and for more information to hear Dr. Beery speak at UMD.

Sea Grant Files: Clean Water

By Sep 29, 2017

The Sea Grant Files returns to KUMD this week with an exciting opportunity for public participation.  Sharon Moen of Minnesota Sea Grant visits with guest Dr. Lucinda Williams, Associate Director/Initiative Director for Water at UMD's Natural Resources Research Institute.  Dr. Johnson will a part of the Facebook Live Open Town Hall on "Solving North Shore Water Challenges" happening Monday at October 2, at noon.

The Sea Grant Files: Aquaculture

By Nov 21, 2017
MN Sea Grant