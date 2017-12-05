The Sea Grant Files: Oil & Water

This week on The Sea Grant Files, host Jesse Schomberg brings us insight and information about the transportation of crude oil in and around the Great Lakes region. Listen for more about important conversations happening as well as the research of Dale Bergeron, Minnesota Sea Grant’s maritime extension educator.

From this episode: "This Thursday, Minnesota state regulators are scheduled to hold a hearing on Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline replacement program. Enbridge delivers energy in North America by operating the longest crude oil and liquid transportation system in the world. The company’s Line 3 brings crude oil from the tar sands of Alberta to the western edge of Lake Superior."

Minnesota Sea Grant