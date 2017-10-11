Sea Grant Files: Green Infrastructure

This week on The Sea Grant Files, guest host Sharon Moen welcomes Dr. Thomas Beery, Minnesota Sea Grant coastal resilience specialist to talk about creating infrastructure with climate change in mind. In the wake of so many weather related disasters during this hurricane season, preparing for a different climate future has been a big topic of conversation lately. What does this look mean for Minnesota? Listen for more about green, blue-green and gray infrastructure and for more information to hear Dr. Beery speak at UMD.