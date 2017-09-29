Sea Grant Files: Clean Water

The Sea Grant Files returns to KUMD this week with an exciting opportunity for public participation. Sharon Moen of Minnesota Sea Grant visits with guest Dr. Lucinda Williams, Associate Director/Initiative Director for Water at UMD's Natural Resources Research Institute. Dr. Johnson will a part of the Facebook Live Open Town Hall on "Solving North Shore Water Challenges" happening Monday at October 2, at noon. Listen here for more about Governor Dayton's ambitious goals and why you should participate in Monday's conversation. If you have a facebook account, join the conversation at

Facebook Live

www.facebook.com/mnseagrant

Information about Monday's Town Hall