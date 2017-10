Maybe no one saw it coming.

Maybe no one connected the dots between an increase in prescribing pain medications to addiction to the search for a lower cost, easier to access replacement.

Maybe no one figured that replacement would be heroin.

Maybe no one saw every chemical dependency treatment program in Minnesota "completely overwhelmed," with waiting lists of six weeks or more.

Maybe no one saw an epidemic where sufferers might not even live that long.

KUMD's Audrey Summers has the story.