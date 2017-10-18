Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Rich Updegrove

By 58 minutes ago

Credit Rich Updegrove Facebook Page

Today we talk with candidate for City Councilor at Large, Rich Updegrove about the issues in Duluth today.

Updegrove discusses a possible affordable housing trust fund that could come in to action after the election is over. Fixing Duluth's streets with a slight increase in sales tax was also mentioned and supported by Updegrove, although there is a two-step approval process to be handled.

Updegrove is now trying to reach out to those who don't always get a say in the election and tackle more issues important to the citizens of Duluth.

