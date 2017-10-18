Today we talk with candidate for City Councilor at Large, Rich Updegrove about the issues in Duluth today.

Updegrove discusses a possible affordable housing trust fund that could come in to action after the election is over. Fixing Duluth's streets with a slight increase in sales tax was also mentioned and supported by Updegrove, although there is a two-step approval process to be handled.

Updegrove is now trying to reach out to those who don't always get a say in the election and tackle more issues important to the citizens of Duluth.