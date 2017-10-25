Regent McMillan Discusses University Priorities

Today we hear from the new Chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents David McMillan, the first chair hailing from Duluth.

On the Board of Regents since 2011, McMillan took the seat of Chair on July 1, 2017. What does this mean for University of Minnesota Duluth?

McMillan joins KUMD to share priorities of the board, struggles in the annual budget crunch and how his work is informed by being a UMD Alumni and from Duluth. Listen for more from the University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair, David McMillan.

Board of Regents UMD Budget