Re-Imagining a Place Where All Duluthians Meet

We speak with Duluth City Councilor-at-Large Elissa Hansen. She is the Chair of the Finance Committee and the writer of an award-winning grant that was submitted to the Knight Foundation for Imagine Canal Park. This award will be celebrated today with a free and open-to-the-public Community Launch Party from 4 to 7 p.m. in Canal Park.

In June, the city of Duluth was selected as a winner of a "Knight Cities Challenge" grant. An initiative of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the program seeks ideas that help make cities more vibrant places to live and work.