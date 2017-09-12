Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Re-Imagining a Place Where All Duluthians Meet

By 8 minutes ago

We speak with Duluth City Councilor-at-Large Elissa Hansen.  She is the Chair of the Finance Committee and the writer of an award-winning grant that was submitted to the Knight Foundation for Imagine Canal Park. This award will be celebrated today with a free and open-to-the-public Community Launch Party from 4 to 7 p.m. in Canal Park.

In June, the city of Duluth was selected as a winner of a "Knight Cities Challenge" grant. An initiative of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the program seeks ideas that help make cities more vibrant places to live and work.

Tags: 
Elissa Hansen
Imagine Duluth
Imagine Canal Park
Canal Park
Northland Morning Interviews

Related Content

A $200k "hug" for Canal Park to help create a different kind of infrastructure

By Jun 13, 2017
evilfoo/Flickr

The perceived "east-west divide" in Duluth is significant, especially when it comes to socio-economic barriers and even a ten-year discrepancy in life expectancy, depending on where you live.

Could meeting in the middle somewhere, say, Canal Park, help get people thinking in a new way?

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation think so, and they're willing to shell out $200,000 to find out.  

Making Canal Park Pop: A Pop-up Parklet Project

By Jan 24, 2017
Tim Olsen/Flickr

The title of the project is a mouthful ... but Duluth Mayor Emily Larson's proposal is one of three finalists (among 144) for the Knight Cities Challenge.

To win, a project needs to focus on one or more of the following three criteria:

●      Talent: Ideas that help cities attract and keep talented people;
●      Opportunity: Ideas that expand economic prospects and break down divides;
●      Engagement: Ideas that spur connection and civic involvement.

Imagine Duluth 2035 - Round 2

By Mar 7, 2017

Duluth's Comprehensive Land Use Plan was adopted in 2006 by the City of Duluth to put forth future considerations for land development. Last year, city planners sought to update the 10-year old plan and held a series of public meetings to gain input from citizens about how to modify the Plan.

Imagine Duluth 2035: Where do we want to go and how do we want to get there?

By Oct 3, 2016

Don't let anyone tell you Duluthians lack imagination.

The city has outgrown 2006's comprehensive land use plan and, to quote a famous one-time resident, "the times, they are a-changin'."

So they planned some events and sent out a questionnaire.

65 events (this summer) and over 4200 questionnaire responses later ... the Imagine Duluth 2035 project is ready to tackle some big issues with the help of a lot of old - and brand new Duluthians.