Radio Theatre - the White House, madness and almond cake

Tony Tracy says, if you want to be considered an expert in something, you have to know it at least "three questions deep."

Jessica Michna, an actress from Wisconsin acclaimed for her portrayals of historic women, returns to the Douglas County Historical Society for two performances as Mary Todd Lincoln this weekend.

The actress and historian conducts a Q&A after each show, in character. Tracy, the director of the DCHS, says she knows her stuff at least four questions deep. But not to be outdone, he's found a recipe for an almond cake the First Lady used to make for President Lincoln, and audiences can enjoy a slice after each performance with Mary Lincoln herself.