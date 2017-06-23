Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Radio Theatre: Western Romantic Comes of Age as Spy; Behind the Scenes of Sci Fi Horror

Credit ©Blake Thomas

  Radio Theatre: Western Romantic Comes of Age as Spy; Behind the Scenes of Sci Fi Horror at Thanksgiving!*

(*We ran out of characters to include the full made-up title in the headline)

Co-creator of Take It With You live radio theatre, Blake Thomas, joins us for a preview of the show that's

Set in a watering hole on the shores of Lake Superior, this live radio play and podcast follows Blake Thomas and a colorful group of his multi-talented pals, patrons & employees as they stumble through each new 60-minute adventure, filled with original music, laughs, sound effects, conversation & beer swilling!

