Related Program: Northland Morning Radio Theatre - tough crowd: UMD cast of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" know what they want By Lisa Johnson • 5 minutes ago Related Program: Northland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email (l to r) Rachel Williams as FROG, Amelia Barr as ARIEL, Luke Harger as SCUTTLE and Brian Saice as FLOUNDER Credit ©Karley Schoenberg Singer-dancer-actor Ryan Haff on the physical training for acting, handling a crowd who has your show memorized perhaps better than you, why acting is better than soccer and more on Radio Theatre. Listen Listening... / 9:02 Tags: Radio TheatreRyan HaffUMD TheatreThe Little MermaidTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.