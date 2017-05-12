Radio Theatre: Teaching by Example, Learning by Laughing

We speak with Kate Horvath, the Children's Theater & Education Program Director of the Duluth Playhouse, about how bringing children to the theater can educate while it entertains. For children participating in summer programs at the Duluth Playhouse, the upcoming Children's Theatre production of The Stinky Cheese Man And Other Fairly Stupid Tales, is also a good opportunity to see their instructors showing them how it can be done, as this production features many of the Twin Ports great adult actors in this madcap parody of some common fairy tales.