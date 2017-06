Fresh on the heels of a successful comingling of Duluth and Superior mayors in Love Letters, Twin Ports Stage is feeling pretty good.

The mayors had so much fun they'd like to do another show together, the public was impressed by their "hands-on helping" and the gutting of their proposed new space is done.

Now the money needs to be raised for the "putting-in part": hence this weekend's Twin Ports Stage Variety Show Revue, featuring "singing, dancing, music, comedy and shenanigans." Poodles TBD.