Radio Gallery: WTF!

What The ...Feminism! is a new exhibit opening this Wednesday in Duluth in honor of International Women's Day, an annual worldwide celebration of women and their contributions. The exhibition at Studio 3 West and Prøve Gallery is a project in coordination with the Duluth Art Institute and is up for the month of March. WTF! is a juried exhibition of feminist art by local artists advocating for social justice, community action, and civic engagement, all focused on the fight for women's rights.

The opening celebration happens Wednesday, March 8 from 7-9pm at the two galleries near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior street.

We are joined by exhibition organizer and artist Stacy Whaley.

Studio 3 West - 3 West Superior Street Duluth

Prøve Gallery - 21 N lake Avenue Duluth

International Women's Day art opening WTF!