Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: WTF!

By 24 minutes ago

"Woman Up" Multimedia collage and painting
Credit Stacie Whaley

What The ...Feminism! is a new exhibit opening this Wednesday in Duluth in honor of International Women's Day, an annual worldwide celebration of women and their contributions.  The exhibition at Studio 3 West and Prøve Gallery is a project in coordination with the Duluth Art Institute and is up for the month of March. WTF! is a juried exhibition of feminist art by local artists advocating for social justice, community action, and civic engagement, all focused on the fight for women's rights.

The opening celebration happens Wednesday, March 8 from 7-9pm at the two galleries near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior street. 

We are joined by exhibition organizer and artist Stacy  Whaley.

Studio 3 West - 3 West Superior Street Duluth

Prøve Gallery - 21 N lake Avenue Duluth

International Women's Day art opening WTF!

Tags: 
Feminist Art
Women's History Month
Radio Gallery

Related Content

Grassroots Feminism

By Mar 2, 2017
Beth Bartlett

UMD Women Studies Professor Beth Bartlett sat down with former Women's Music Show host Sally Larson to talk about her book "Making Waves: Grassroots Feminism in Duluth and Superior."

"The Women's Music Show: women's voices and women's song" is a long running community-hosted program on KUMD every Sunday 1-5pm.

1/13 Radio Gallery: Guerrilla Girls

By Jan 13, 2016
The Guerrilla Gilrs

Do women have to be naked to get into the Met...Museum? That is the question raised by the Guerrilla Girls. This week the activist, feminist performance collective the Guerrilla Girls are in Duluth celebrating 30 years of agitation! There is a art/propaganda making workshop at the Duluth Art Institute on Thursday evening kicking off a 3 day extravaganza in town.  A Friday gallery hop and a free show Saturday at 11 am at the UMD Weber Music Hall.  Listen for more about these interesting visitors.

Radio Gallery: Art Films

By Feb 22, 2017
Frida Kahlo

Although the consumption of art is a personal experience, talking about it with others really adds the flavor.  This spring the DAI Art Film Series returns to Zinema 2 with post film discussions in collaboration with the Duluth Art Institute and art professionals from the region. 

1/28 Radio Gallery: The Soap Factory

By Jan 28, 2015

This week on Radio Gallery we speak with Roderic Southall, curator of "Friction Fiction," a survey of black animation presented by The Soap Factory and Obsidian Arts in Minneapolis opening February 7.

1/28 Radio Gallery: The Soap Factory