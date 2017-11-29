Radio Gallery: Winter Village

The holiday market, Duluth Winter Village is happening this Saturday and Sunday, December 2 & 3 at Glensheen Historic Congdon Estate. Returning for a second year, this local take on the traditional European Christmas Market was created on the premise of supporting local and this year has a little something for everyone. From jewelry to evergreen wreaths, hand printed cards and gifts for all ages, this is not just a market, it is a family friendly seasonal celebration with food and fire, hot beverages, smores and more. I spoke Mallory Moore of the organizer Duluth Loves Local for mere details.
A sampling of nearly 40 purveyors and participating artists in the 2017 Duluth Winter Village include:
Festivities happen both days 10am to 5pm with parking available at Congdon Elementary and UMD Parking Lot B with shuttles running to Glensheen and back.