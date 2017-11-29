Radio Gallery: Winter Village

The holiday market, Duluth Winter Village is happening this Saturday and Sunday, December 2 & 3 at Glensheen Historic Congdon Estate. Returning for a second year, this local take on the traditional European Christmas Market was created on the premise of supporting local and this year has a little something for everyone. From jewelry to evergreen wreaths, hand printed cards and gifts for all ages, this is not just a market, it is a family friendly seasonal celebration with food and fire, hot beverages, smores and more. I spoke Mallory Moore of the organizer Duluth Loves Local for mere details.

A sampling of nearly 40 purveyors and participating artists in the 2017 Duluth Winter Village include:

Elizabeth James Pottery

Britta Kauppila Metalsmith

Nice Girls of the North

Bella Flora

Duluth Flower Farm

Northern Waters Smokehaus

Duluth’s Best Bread

Festivities happen both days 10am to 5pm with parking available at Congdon Elementary and UMD Parking Lot B with shuttles running to Glensheen and back.

