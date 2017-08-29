Related Program: 
Radio Gallery: Water Isn't Free

UMD art students open a new exhibit at the Tweed Museum of Art on Tuesday, August 29 called "Water Isn't Free" with a reception from 4-6.p.m.  Their exhibit was inspired by their time in a study abroad class this summer which took them to incredible global exhibitions in Germany, Switzerland, to discover new cultures of art and appreciation.

The students' collage of experiences are stitched together in books and sculpture, textiles and prints, "delivered to the audience the atmosphere [students] were thriving in, which was a quaint, slightly cramped, European hotel room."

 

The exhibition runs from August 29 until September 16 at the UMD Tweed Museum of Art.

 

Water Isn't Free

 

Tweed Museum of Art

 

 

