Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Usual Suspects

By 1 hour ago

Alexa Carson

A collection of new work is up at the Red Mug Coffeehouse of the work by painter Alexa Carson.  An art school and illustration graduate, she shares her passion for wildlife through painting.  Her current show is called "Usual Suspects" where she shares pieces that reflects the wildlife that you might encounter here in the Northland.  From bears to birds, Carson's work is light-hearted and primarily acrylic paint on canvas with some antique book collage as well.

Alexa Carson's show "Usual Suspects" is up through February, 2017 at the The Red Mug Coffeehouse,  located in the Old  Trade and Commerce Building on Hammond and Broadway in Superior.

Alexa Carson

Red Mug Coffeehouse

Radio Gallery: Gordon Coons

By Jan 10, 2017
Gordon Coons 2002

Ojibwe Artist Gordon Coons continues with his Catalyst series at Intermedia Arts, Dimensions of Indigenous with Cultural Identity Politics.  Teamed up with Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra of Xinka-Lenca, El Salvador, together their work has focused on indigenous identity, storytelling and the impact of colonizastion.  Through collaborative art and public events, they move the conversation forward in and out of the gallery setting.  You can see their current work,  up through February 4, 2017 at Intermedia Arts at 2822 Lyndale Ave S.

Radio Gallery: Bob Pokorney

By Sep 13, 2016
Bob Pokorney

Local Artist Bob Pokorney has a new show of his striking paintings opening this Friday at Prove Gallery in Duluth.  In Bob Pokorney: New Large Scale Paintings, his impressionistic style and landscape imagery endure but are livelier, brighter and include human constructs.  He joins us on Radio Gallery to talk about his latest work.  This opening reception is Friday, September 16, 7 - 10pm at Prove Collective Gallery at 21 N. Lake Ave in downtown Duluth.

New Large Scale Paintings opening

Radio Gallery: Un-Typing Casta

By Nov 8, 2016
Maria Cristina Tavera

The Tweed Museum of Art at UMD opened a new exhibit of prints this week Un-Typing Casta, an exploration of Latinx (Latina/Latino) identity.  Minneapolis artist, curator, and activist Maria Cristina Tavera brings this show to Duluth in collaboration with UMD Assistant Professor of Art History Dr. Jamie Ratliff. Listen to Radio Gallery for our conversation with Tavera about the uncovering, understanding and deconstructing of stereotypes and racism of Mexican-American culture. 

Radio Gallery: 122 Conversations

By Jan 3, 2017
Anne Labovitz

Minnesota artist and Duluth native Anne Labovitz is on a 5-year artistic journey celebrating Duluth sister cities.  Through conversations with people and leaders in our five sister cities and in Duluth, Labovitz has created works in paint, words and video that include, reflect and are inspired by these personal interactions.  In 2017 the exhibit will finish its travels to all the Duluth sister cites, culminating in a show at the Tweed Museum of Art in May, 2018.