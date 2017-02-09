Radio Gallery: Usual Suspects

A collection of new work is up at the Red Mug Coffeehouse of the work by painter Alexa Carson. An art school and illustration graduate, she shares her passion for wildlife through painting. Her current show is called "Usual Suspects" where she shares pieces that reflects the wildlife that you might encounter here in the Northland. From bears to birds, Carson's work is light-hearted and primarily acrylic paint on canvas with some antique book collage as well.

Alexa Carson's show "Usual Suspects" is up through February, 2017 at the The Red Mug Coffeehouse, located in the Old Trade and Commerce Building on Hammond and Broadway in Superior.

