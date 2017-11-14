Radio Gallery: Tischer Gallery

Related Program: 
Tischer Gallery

"Island in The Sun" by Ryan Tischer
"Take a piece of the North Shore home" is the tagline for the newest downtown art gallery Tischer Photographic Gallery.  Ryan Tischer is a local photographer whose stunning landscape photography is in a league of its own. With a full art fair schedule and time spent shooting in the wilderness of Minnesota and beyond, it is exciting that Tischer is setting up shop in downtown Duluth. 

This is not just a gallery, it is his new studio work space as well. If you haven't seen his photographs, he prints his work not just on paper but on canvas, metal and silk to hang in your home as a stunning piece of art.

The Grand opening for the Tischer Photographic Gallery happens Thursday, November 16, 5 - 8p.m. in its new location at  5 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Radio Gallery: Northlight Gallery
By Nov 22, 2016

By Nov 22, 2016
Small Business Saturday happens this weekend, November 26 and a few local artists have  collaborated to open a pop-up shop in downtown Duluth. Northlight Gallery is at 15 N 3rd Ave West, open 11-6 Tuesday - Saturday until the end of the year.  The Gallery includes work from Ryan Tischer Landscape Photography, Sweetwater Jewelry Designs by April Witzke, Glass work from Christopher and Abby Jo Robin and The Design Chic Upcycled Clothing including hats, mittens scarves and more by Lisa Perlick.

Radio Gallery: Patricia Canelake
By Jun 28, 2016

By Jun 28, 2016
Local painter Patricia Canelake has a large body of work on display this summer that is definitely worth a trip downtown. 

Her show Push & Pull at the North Shore Bank of Commerce at 131 W. Superior St. in Duluth is a vibrant selection of her large canvas paintings. Canelake, originally from the iron range, is a life-long artist who is recognized for her incredible talent and prolific work in this show up through October 7.

Radio Gallery: Saminiatures

By Oct 24, 2017
This weekend marks the official unveiling of the Sami contemporary art collection, Imago Mundi, with a full schedule of events in Italy.  The collection contains 140 art works shared through a hardcover catalogue, in a public online gallery and in future exhibitions. The Saminiature collection released this week is dedicated specifically to the Sami, the indigenous people of Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Kola Peninsula of Russia as well as from North America.