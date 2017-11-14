Radio Gallery: Tischer Gallery

"Take a piece of the North Shore home" is the tagline for the newest downtown art gallery Tischer Photographic Gallery. Ryan Tischer is a local photographer whose stunning landscape photography is in a league of its own. With a full art fair schedule and time spent shooting in the wilderness of Minnesota and beyond, it is exciting that Tischer is setting up shop in downtown Duluth.

This is not just a gallery, it is his new studio work space as well. If you haven't seen his photographs, he prints his work not just on paper but on canvas, metal and silk to hang in your home as a stunning piece of art.

The Grand opening for the Tischer Photographic Gallery happens Thursday, November 16, 5 - 8p.m. in its new location at 5 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Tischer Photographic Gallery