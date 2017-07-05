Related Program: 
Radio Gallery: Systems Thinkers

Credit Think Water

This week on Radio Gallery we spotlight a unique collaboration between artists and scientists and workshop open to all.  Disciplines overlap in many ways and the systems thinking brought forward by the national project Think Water is applicable to so many ares including the arts.  This week we hear from Kathy Neff of the UMD Fine Arts Academy and from Jeremy Solin of "Think Water."

At the core is the idea that change depends on thinking differently about research and education today. Held at the EPA in Duluth, The Twin Ports Systems Thinkers Workshop happens July 12-13

Workshop Information and registration - Deadline July 7 at Noon

Think Water

Splitters and Lumpers

