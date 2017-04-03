Radio Gallery: Sturgeonzine

Darren Houser

This week a unique intersection of art and science is on display in the Duluth community. Catch"Black Gold: Lake Sturgeon Zine Release and Art Exhibit," at Prøve Gallery with a gathering and panel discussion about the most ancient fish around - the stugeon.

 This fishy business kicks off Friday, April 7,at 6pm with a panel discussion  at 7,Facilitated by professors Ryuta Nakajima and Darren HouserThey welcome the panel:

Black Gold: event details

Radio Gallery
fish
Prove Gallery

Radio Gallery: ABZ

By Dec 13, 2016
ABZ

This Friday, December 16 is a special night at Prøve Gallery celebrating the latest edition of locally produced ABZ: All Black Zine.  The show brings together artists, writers, storytellers, musicians and more in a multi media and interactive event. 

"ABZ exists to provide space for people of color to express themselves and share ideas." ~ABZ website

Radio Gallery: Ritual

By Mar 28, 2017
Molly Streiff

Next week ceramic artists Molly Streiff and Andrew Rivera open their senior art exhibit at the Tweed Museum of Art.  Seniors in the UMD School of Fine Arts, Streiff and Rivera are showing their work together after many years of sharing studio space and throwing pots side by side.  Inspired by ceremonial vessels used in burial and the daily rituals surrounding food and drink, their exhibit  spotlights ritual in life and in death.

Their exhibit "Ritual" is on display Tuesday April 4 - April 9 at the Tweed with an opening  reception, Tuesday April 4, 4-6pm.

Radio Gallery: SFA on Display

By Mar 22, 2017

Over the next few weeks I will be covering the senior art students in the UMD School of Fine Arts as they share their final exhibitions before graduation in the spring.  Currently in the Tweed Museum of Art is Nevada Littlewolf's "This is What Democracy Looks Like.

Opening Tuesday March 28th is a show of ceramic sculpture from artist Erica Kachinske in a show "called "Innermost,  about queer people and the space they take up."

Green Visions: the problems with being a survivor

By Sep 21, 2016
Kate Brady/Flickr

The aquarium needs cleaning and the kids have lost interest in the fish.  Or the frogs. Or the gecko. 

But flushing or dumping everything outside is a bad idea for two reasons:  one, it's inhumane for the animals and two, it's a really bad idea for the environment.

The same hardiness that makes milfoil and goldfish such great aquarium dwellers means they also excel as  invasive species. 