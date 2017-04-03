Radio Gallery: Sturgeonzine

This week a unique intersection of art and science is on display in the Duluth community. Catch"Black Gold: Lake Sturgeon Zine Release and Art Exhibit," at Prøve Gallery with a gathering and panel discussion about the most ancient fish around - the stugeon.
This fishy business kicks off Friday, April 7,at 6pm with a panel discussion at 7,Facilitated by professors Ryuta Nakajima and Darren HouserThey welcome the panel:
- Jay Walker, director of operation, Great Lakes Aquarium
- Paula Pinsky, lawyer and founder of MiNNBOX
- Nevada Littlewolf, city councilor/ leader of Rutal And American Indigenous Leadership
- Ted Ozersky, UMD Biology Department