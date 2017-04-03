Radio Gallery: Sturgeon

This week a unique intersection of art and science is on display in the Duluth community. Catch"Black Gold: Lake Sturgeon Zine Release and Art Exhibit," at Prøve Gallery with a gathering and panel discussion about the most ancient fish around - the sturgeon.

You can see over 40 sturgeon works of art on display in large format at Prøve Gallery plus pick up the zine, a printing off all the images. All proceeds from the sale of the zine go toward traveling this exhibit to communities on the Great Lakes including this Duluth show.

This fantastic fish business kicks off Friday April 7, at 6pm with a panel discussion at 7, facilitated by professors Ryuta Nakajima and Darren Houser. They welcome the panel:

Jay Walker, director of operation, Great Lakes Aquarium

Paula Pinsky, lawyer and founder of MiNNBOX

Nevada Littlewolf, city councilor/ leader of Rural And American Indigenous Leadership

Ted Ozersky, UMD Biology Department

Black Gold: event details