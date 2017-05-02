Related Program: 
Radio Gallery: Smelt it up!

Smelt Parade at the Duluth ariel lift bridge
Credit Magic Smelt Puppet Troupe

It's Magic Smelt Party Time! Each spring brings the running of the smelt in Lake Superior and although smelting weather is the opposite of summer fun, Duluth has a party and the Run Smelt Run Parade all happening on May 14. 

Local puppeteers are gearing up for the fanciful costume parade led by the rowdy Brass Messengers and everyone can join in the fun. This week and next you are invited to workshops at the Duluth Art Institute, Lincoln Center, to make sparkly puppets, design fancy costumes and invent parade art to run with the smelt. Bring silver articles of clothing and a creative mind. 

Workshops are free and open to all ages at DAI Lincoln Center at 2229 W 2nd Street in Duluth.

Thursday May 4      6 - 8 pm

Saturday  May 6     9 - 11am, 2 - 4 pm

Monday    May 8     6 - 8 pm

Thursday  May 11   6 - 8 pm

The annual fanciful Magic Smelt Parade kicks off at the aerial lift bridge on Sunday, May 14 at 3:30pm. 

2017 Smelt Parade

Magic Smelt Workshop schedule

Radio Gallery
Duluth Art Institute
Workshops
Kids

