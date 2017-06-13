Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Sinew at the Tweed

By ago

There is a new exhibit called Sinew at the Tweed Museum of Art bringing together the work of celebrated and accomplished female Native artists living and working in the Twin Cities.  The show was curated by Dyani White Hawk and includes the work of Carolyn Anderson, Julie Buffalohead, Andrea Carlson, Elizabeth Day, Heid E. Erdrich, Louise Erdrich, and Maggie Thompson.

This week on Radio Gallery we are joined by one of the artists featured in the Sinew exhibit.  Andrea Carlson, a graduate of Minneapolis College of Art and Design talks about how her graphic work stems from her longtime interest in telling stories. Her work and conversation casts off labels of native art, opening possibilities for greater understanding of the Native American experience in today’s contemporary art world.

Sinew is on display at the Tweed Museum of Art at UMD for the summer, up through September 24.

“When you go to this exhibition, check your own assumptions about people, your own expectations of authenticity, your own expectations of what it means to be a Native American making art…I don’t think Native Art is a genre.” ~Andrea Carlson

Tweed Museum of Art

Andrea Carlson

Radio Gallery on KUMD is brought to you by The Red Mug Coffee House and Gallery, Ampers and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tags: 
Sinew
Radio Gallery
Native American
native american art
Women
Tweed Museum of Art

Related Content

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - art in public

By May 29, 2017
©Sue Brown Chapin

The Minnesota Percent for Art in Public Places program Thursday answers who, what, where, when, why and how questions about public art;  Sinew opens that evening at the Tweed Museum of Art and the Lakeside Art Gallery showcases the

Radio Gallery: Northern Spark

By Jun 6, 2017
Photo: Dusty Hoskovec

What starts at sundown and ends at daybreak? Northern Spark 2017.  Not your ordinary arts festival, Northern Spark launches with a  party 7-9 pm Saturday, June 10 at Thresher Square in Minneapolis and the festival goes all night from 8:59 pm Saturday through until Sunday at 5:29 am. 

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country -"I landed where I needed to be"

By May 29, 2017
Dick Thompson/Jay Smiley/Flickr

Navajo/Lakota psychiatrist Dr Melvina Bissonette on finding home thousands of miles from where she grew up, the need for native physicians and particularly psychiatrists in Indian Country, and the importance of holding your own with winter war stories.

Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Larry Smallwood (Amik)

By Apr 14, 2017

KUMD is saddened by the passing of Larry Smallwood [Amik], a longtime contributor to our program Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa.  We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, and to the many people in the community who benefited from his wisdom and guidance.  Amik grew up in Aazhoomoog, the Lake Lena District of Mille Lacs, and served as the director of language and culture for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.  He also taught Ojibwe language at many institutions, including UMD.