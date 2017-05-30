Radio Gallery: Sinew

This week a new exhibit called Sinew opens at the Tweed Museum of Art, bringing together the work of celebrated and accomplished female Native artists living and working in the Twin Cities. The show was curated by Dyani White Hawk and includes work the work of Carolyn Anderson, Julie Buffalohead, Andrea Carlson, Elizabeth Day, Heid E. Erdrich, Louise Erdrich, and Maggie Thompson.

This week on Radio Gallery we are joined by one of the artists featured in the Sinew exhibit. Andrea Carlson, a graduate of Minneapolis College of Art and Design talks about her graphic work and her longtime interest in telling stories. Her work and conversation cast off labels of native art, opening possibilities for greater understanding of her work in today’s contemporary art world.

Sinew is on display at the Tweed Museum of Art at UMD for the summer through September 24, with an opening reception: Thursday, June 1, 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

“When you go to this exhibition, check your own assumptions about people, your own expectations of authenticity, your own expectations of what it means to be a Native American making art…I don’t think Native Art is a genre.” ~Andrea Carlson

Tweed Museum of Art