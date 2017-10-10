Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Shady Rest

By 5 minutes ago

Credit Prove Gallery

On Friday, October 13, Prøve Gallery opens a new exhibit of all women artists  in a re-imagined community-minded space. "Shady Rest" welcomes women artists from Minnesota, Iowa, California, Oregon and Washington DC to show their work in a makeshift meeting hall, "to exchange ideas, create community, and foster support for women negotiating art, work, and practice." according to the Prøve Gallery website. Curated by UMD Art & Design Professor Betsy Hunt along with Zach Moser, this group exhibit is on display Oct 13- Nov 10. The opening reception happens Friday October 13, from 7-10p.m. at Prove Gallery, 21 N Lake Ave in Duluth. 

One artist in the show, University of Minnesota Duluth Alumni Lindsey Schmitt has created a mural in the exhibition space and joins us on Radio Gallery.

Shady Rest

Lindsey Schmitt

 

Tags: 
Women Artists
Prove Gallery
Collective
UMD School of Art & Design

Related Content

Radio Gallery: In Situ

By Sep 19, 2017
Lee Englund

Artists work in many spaces and places, and one new exhibit goes to show you just such a space. 

The Basement is a Proud Sponsor of Plys with Purpose

103.3 The Basement is a proud sponsor of Plys with Purpose opening at Prove Gallery on Friday, November 18th from 7pm-10pm. The gallery will showcase a silent auction of 30 crafted skateboard decks by local, national, and international artists with proceeds going to the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance for their ongoing efforts to build a public, stat-of-the-art skateboard park in Gary New Duluth. In the last three years, Plys with Purpose has included more than 100 artists, and this year, we will catch up with those artists who are new and returning.