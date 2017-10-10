On Friday, October 13, Prøve Gallery opens a new exhibit of all women artists in a re-imagined community-minded space. "Shady Rest" welcomes women artists from Minnesota, Iowa, California, Oregon and Washington DC to show their work in a makeshift meeting hall, "to exchange ideas, create community, and foster support for women negotiating art, work, and practice." according to the Prøve Gallery website. Curated by UMD Art & Design Professor Betsy Hunt along with Zach Moser, this group exhibit is on display Oct 13- Nov 10. The opening reception happens Friday October 13, from 7-10p.m. at Prove Gallery, 21 N Lake Ave in Duluth.

One artist in the show, University of Minnesota Duluth Alumni Lindsey Schmitt has created a mural in the exhibition space and joins us on Radio Gallery.

Shady Rest

Lindsey Schmitt