Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: SFA on Display

By 32 minutes ago

"Innermost" Exhibition: Erica Kachinske opening on Tuesday March 28, 4-6pm.

Over the next few weeks I will be covering the senior art students in the UMD School of Fine Arts as they share their final exhibitions before graduation in the spring.  Currently in the Tweed Museum of Art is Nevada Littlewolf's "This is What Democracy Looks Like.

Opening Tuesday March 28th is a show of ceramic sculpture from artist Erica Kachinske in a show called "Innermost, sharing personal stories of queer experience."

The Tweed student shows have a public opening reception on Tuesdays at 4:00 pm.  Don't miss your chance to meet emerging local artists at UMD.

Senior Exhibitions at the Tweed

March 21-March 26 Nevada Littlewolf

March 28-April 2: Erica Kachinske

April 4-April 9: Molly Streiff & Andrew Rivera

  

Tags: 
UMD
Radio Gallery
Ceramics
Student Exhibition

Related Content

Student Views: Premier

By Mar 14, 2017

KUMD is pleased to share a new, student produced program "Student Views: life at UMD from a different perspective."  You can catch "Student Views" on KUMD every other Monday at 8 am on Northland Morning and you can subscribe to the podcast so you don't  miss a single episode.

This week on Student Views, host Pavel Arkhipenkov welcomes Mueez Ahmed from the UMD Muslim Student Association.  Check it out!

Radio Gallery: Building Bridges

By Mar 14, 2017

This Sunday the international film festival "Building Bridges" kicks off at Zinema 2 in Duluth and it's free.  Hosted by the UMD department of Foreign Languages and Literature, the festival opens with classics like "The Cranes are Flying" about World War II but also includes contemporary film "American Dreams in China" from 2013.

Radio Gallery: WTF!

By Mar 7, 2017
Stacie Renné

What The ...Feminist! is a new exhibit opening this Wednesday in Duluth in honor of International Women's Day, an annual worldwide celebration of women and their contributions.

Radio Gallery: Art Films

By Feb 22, 2017
Frida Kahlo

Although the consumption of art is a personal experience, talking about it with others really adds the flavor.  This spring the DAI Art Film Series returns to Zinema 2 with post film discussions in collaboration with the Duluth Art Institute and art professionals from the region. 