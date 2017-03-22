Radio Gallery: SFA on Display

Over the next few weeks I will be covering the senior art students in the UMD School of Fine Arts as they share their final exhibitions before graduation in the spring. Currently in the Tweed Museum of Art is Nevada Littlewolf's "This is What Democracy Looks Like."

Opening Tuesday March 28th is a show of ceramic sculpture from artist Erica Kachinske in a show called "Innermost, sharing personal stories of queer experience."

The Tweed student shows have a public opening reception on Tuesdays at 4:00 pm. Don't miss your chance to meet emerging local artists at UMD.

Senior Exhibitions at the Tweed

March 21-March 26 Nevada Littlewolf

March 28-April 2: Erica Kachinske

April 4-April 9: Molly Streiff & Andrew Rivera