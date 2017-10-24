Radio Gallery: Saminiatures

This weekend marks the official unveiling of the Sami contemporary art collection, Imago Mundi, with a full schedule of events in Italy. The collection contains 140 art works shared through a hardcover catalogue, in a public online gallery and in future exhibitions. The Saminiature collection released this week is dedicated specifically to the Sami, the indigenous people of Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Kola Peninsula of Russia as well as from North America.

"Imago Mundi is the non-profit contemporary art project promoted by Luciano Benetton: artists from all over the world, both established and emerging, take up the challenge of a single format, the 10x12 cm canvas." according to the curators in Italy.

Marlene Wisuri, President of the Sami Cultural Center of North America will travel to Italy this week and joins us on Radio Gallery to share more about this incredible project and what she looks forward to in Italy this weekend.

You can view this collection and others online in perpetuity but we look forward to these exhibits travelling the world.

Imago Mundi

Sami Cultural Center of North America