Radio Gallery: Ritual

Next week ceramic artists Molly Streiff and Andrew Rivera open their senior art exhibit at the Tweed Museum of Art. Seniors in the UMD School of Fine Arts, Streiff and Rivera are showing their work together after many years of sharing studio space and throwing pots side by side. Inspired by ceremonial vessels used in burial and the daily rituals surrounding food and drink, their exhibit spotlights ritual in life and in death.

Their exhibit "Ritual" is on display Tuesday April 4 - April 9 at the Tweed with an opening reception, Tuesday April 4, 4-6pm.

Molly Streiff

Andrew Rivera

