Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Ritual

Credit Molly Streiff

Next week ceramic artists Molly Streiff and Andrew Rivera open their senior art exhibit at the Tweed Museum of Art.  Seniors in the UMD School of Fine Arts, Streiff and Rivera are showing their work together after many years of sharing studio space and throwing pots side by side.  Inspired by ceremonial vessels used in burial and the daily rituals surrounding food and drink, their exhibit  spotlights ritual in life and in death.

Their exhibit "Ritual" is on display Tuesday April 4 - April 9 at the Tweed with an opening  reception, Tuesday April 4, 4-6pm.

Molly Streiff

Andrew Rivera

Senior Exhibitions at the Tweed

UMD School of Fine Arts
Tweed Museum of Art
Ceramics

