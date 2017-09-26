Radio Gallery: Project Lulu

Related Program: 
Next Arts Express workshop is Sept. 30
Something Project Lulu knows is that creative expression is healing. Duluth-based non-profit Project Lulu "brings expressive arts opportunities to individuals and communities in need, especially those living in health crisis." Through an upcoming workshop series called "Arts Express" Project Lulu invites people who's life has been touched by cancer including survivors and caregivers to discover, connect and express through writing, dance, drawing, collage and more.  Is this you? 

The next Arts Express workshops with art teachers Sheila Packa, Elizabeth Kuth, and Lisa McKhann are right around the corner on Saturday, September 30 and October 7. To join the workshop, it is best to email the coordinator Jeanne Riese, at jeanne@projectlulu.org.  The workshops will be held at the Duluth Art Institute's Lincoln Center 2229 West 2nd Street in Duluth.

Jeanne Riese joins us here on Radio Gallery to share more about the benefit of the Arts Express workshop and the impact of self-care through the arts. 

Arts Express Workshop

Project Lulu

 

