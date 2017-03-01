Radio Gallery: Pollock

By 2 hours ago

Paul Jackson Pollock (1912-1956)

Your chance to have an artful conversation this Saturday just got better.  Radio Gallery returns to the DAI Art Film Series, Saturday mornings at 10 at Zinema 2 with this weekends film, Pollock.  Joining us to talk about the film and host of the post screening discussion is College of St. Scholastica ​Film Studies Professor, Dr. Natahn Carroll. 

The life story of American painter Jackson Pollock is brought to life by Ed Harris in the 2000 release of Pollock.

Still to come in the art film series:

March 4  Pollock  - Dr. Nathan Carroll, Associate Professor of Theatre and Art

March 11 Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus  - Wanda Pearcy, Assistant Professor of Art & Design

March 18 Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People

March 25 Downtown 81

April 1 American Splendor - David Beard, Associate Professor of Rhetoric

April 8 Exit Through the Gift Shop - Taylor Kline of the Prøve Collective

April 15 Pussy Riot: The Movement -  Dr. Jamie Ratliff, Assistant Professor of Art History

Duluth Art Institute

Zinema 2

Tags: 
film
Duluth Art Institute
Painting
Radio Gallery

Related Content

Radio Gallery: Paul LaJeunesse

By Feb 15, 2017
Paul LaJeunesse

St. Scholastica art professor and painter Paul LaJeunesse has a big project ahead.  He has been selected as the first Artist-in-Residence in a new, Lincoln Park Craft District residency program for March through June, 2017. With the exciting revitalization of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, this upcoming public art project will be fun to see unfold. 

Radio Gallery: Art Films

By Feb 22, 2017
Frida Kahlo

Although the consumption of art is a personal experience, talking about it with others really adds the flavor.  This spring the DAI Art Film Series returns to Zinema 2 with post film discussions in collaboration with the Duluth Art Institute and art professionals from the region. 

6/3 Radio Gallery: Duluth Superior Film Festival

By & mstreiff Jun 4, 2015

This week on Radio Gallery we are joined by Marc Gartman, a local musician and film artist who created "Closer Than That", a film that gives an intimate look at local Duluth band Low. As part of the Duluth Superior Film Festival, this documentary follows the band as they traveled around the world back in 2000 with their recent album Secret Name.