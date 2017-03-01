Radio Gallery: Pollock

Your chance to have an artful conversation this Saturday just got better. Radio Gallery returns to the DAI Art Film Series, Saturday mornings at 10 at Zinema 2 with this weekends film, Pollock. Joining us to talk about the film and host of the post screening discussion is College of St. Scholastica ​Film Studies Professor, Dr. Natahn Carroll.

The life story of American painter Jackson Pollock is brought to life by Ed Harris in the 2000 release of Pollock.

Still to come in the art film series:

March 4 Pollock - Dr. Nathan Carroll, Associate Professor of Theatre and Art

March 11 Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus - Wanda Pearcy, Assistant Professor of Art & Design

March 18 Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People

March 25 Downtown 81

April 1 American Splendor - David Beard, Associate Professor of Rhetoric

April 8 Exit Through the Gift Shop - Taylor Kline of the Prøve Collective

April 15 Pussy Riot: The Movement - Dr. Jamie Ratliff, Assistant Professor of Art History

Duluth Art Institute

Zinema 2