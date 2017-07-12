Radio Gallery: Plein Air Duluth

This week you may see folks around town creating art in public with easels set up in front of vistas of ever-changing light. "Plein Air Duluth: Paint du Nord" returns to the Twin Ports July 9-14, 2017. This is a live painting festival drawing artists from near and far to enjoy time on Lake Superior, painting alone and in groups. By Friday, the work will be ready for showing with an opening reception at Blacklist Ales in downtown Duluth. The celebration is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday July 14, with live music and prizes awarded by the festival juror Matt Kania. Matt is a plein air painter and he joins us on Radio Gallery.

Plain Air Duluth: Paint du Nord

Matt Kania's work

