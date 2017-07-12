Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Plein Air Duluth

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Matt Kania

This week you may see folks around town creating art in public with easels set up in front of vistas of ever-changing light. "Plein Air Duluth: Paint du Nord" returns to the Twin Ports July 9-14, 2017.  This is a live painting festival drawing artists from near and far to enjoy time on Lake Superior, painting alone and in groups.  By Friday, the work will be ready for showing with an opening reception at Blacklist Ales in downtown Duluth.  The celebration is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday July 14, with live music and prizes awarded by the festival juror Matt Kania.  Matt is a plein air painter and he joins us on Radio Gallery.

Plain Air Duluth: Paint du Nord

Matt Kania's work

Radio Gallery on KUMD is made possible by The Red Mug Coffee House and GalleryAmpers and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tags: 
Radio Gallery
plein air
DAI
Duluth Art Institute
Painting

Related Content

10/21 Radio Gallery: Plein Air Grand Marais

By Oct 21, 2015
Tom McGregor

Painters from far and wide come to the North Shore each year, sometimes even in the winter, for a festival and art competition.  It’s Plein Air Grand Marais, a gathering of painters creating in the outdoors across Cook County, Minnesota. 

Radio Gallery: The Boomchucks Home Movie

By Apr 27, 2016

This is week art and music collide in the Twin Ports with a full spectrum of arts events for The Duluth Homegrown Music Festival.  Monday Night of the festival is Ancillary Arts Night and includes a photo show, a poetry showcase at Sacred Heart Music Center, and the always interesting Homegrown Music Video Festival at Zinema 2. But before the festival kicks off, one Duluth band is premiering their album length music video The Boomchucks Home Movie.

4/16 Radio Gallery: Kenneth Marunowski

Duluth artist Ken Marunowski joins Radio Gallery to talk about his latest work "The Brewhouse Drawings" on display for the month of April at Beaner's Central Coffee and Concert House in West Duluth.

4/16 Radio Gallery: Kenneth Marunowski