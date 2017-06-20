Radio Gallery: Play

Duluth Dylan Fest is a week-long party kicking off in Duluth on Sunday May 22 but at one venue, the celebration started early. Einstein Disguised as Robin Hood, Bob Dylan: An Exhibition opened May 4 and is on display through May 30. The documentary exhibit is an exciting array of one of a kind and rare Dylan memorabilia from the collection of Bill Pagel at Karpeles Manuscript Library all month long. John Bushey, host of KUMD’s Highway 61 Revisited, part of bringing this exhibit to fruition talks about the exhibit and his friend and Dylan super-fan Bill Pagel.