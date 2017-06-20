Radio Gallery: Play

The Duluth Art Institute is opening two summer exhibits on June 29, "Peripheral Vignettes" a solo show of Jonathan Thunder's paintings, and "Play" a group multi-media show about games. Games can be cross-cultural and cross-generational and the work in this show challenges our concept of games. Games include an Anishinaabe singing game for healing the water, and a site-specific croquet court. This week our guest Robert Adams shares his inspiration and journey creating a shipwreck sculpture in the "Play" exhibit.