Radio Gallery: Play

The Duluth Art Institute is opening two summer exhibits on June 29, "Peripheral Vignettes" a solo show of Jonathan Thunder's paintings, and "Play" a group multi-media show about games.  Games can be cross-cultural and cross-generational and the work in this show challenges our concept of games. Games include an Anishinaabe singing game for healing the water, and a site-specific croquet court. This week our guest Robert Adams shares his inspiration and journey creating a shipwreck sculpture in the "Play" exhibit.

Native American
Duluth Art Institute
Games
Radio Gallery: Duluth Dylan Fest

By May 18, 2016
Maija Jenson

Duluth Dylan Fest is a week-long party kicking off in Duluth on Sunday May 22 but at one venue, the celebration started early.  Einstein Disguised as Robin Hood, Bob Dylan: An Exhibition opened May 4 and is on display through May 30The documentary exhibit is an exciting array of one of a kind and rare Dylan memorabilia from the collection of Bill Pagel at Karpeles Manuscript Library all month long. John Bushey, host of KUMD’s Highway 61 Revisited, part of bringing this exhibit to fruition talks about the exhibit and his friend and Dylan super-fan Bill Pagel.

Where's Art? with Annie Dugan - "history doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme"

By Apr 24, 2017
Sandra Brick

The Lest We Forget traveling show opens this evening at the Duluth Art Institute this evening, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

There will be an artist talk at the opening reception beginning at 5pm.

Radio Gallery: Sinew at the Tweed

By Jun 13, 2017

There is a new exhibit called Sinew at the Tweed Museum of Art bringing together the work of celebrated and accomplished female Native artists living and working in the Twin Cities.  The show was curated by Dyani White Hawk and includes the work of Carolyn Anderson, Julie Buffalohead, Andrea Carlson, Elizabeth Day, Heid E. Erdrich, Louise Erdrich, and Maggie Thompson.