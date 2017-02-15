Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Paul LaJeunesse

By 13 minutes ago

Mural Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Credit Paul LaJeunesse

St. Scholastica art professor and painter has been Paul LaJeunesse has a big project ahead.  He has been selected as the first Artist-in-Residence in a new, Lincoln Park Craft District residency program for March through June, 2017. With the exciting revitalization of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, this upcoming public art project will be fun to see unfold. 

LaJeunesse plans to create a public mural on one of the buildings in Lincoln Park during his residency.  This is not the first public art project or mural, LaJeunesse has created, here we share an image from a previous project in Tennessee.

Listen for more about his personal artistic journey and what led him to this project.  

Paul LaJeunesse

Tags: 
Radio Gallery
Painting
murals
Duluth Art Institute

Related Content

Radio Gallery: Gordon Coons

By Jan 10, 2017
Gordon Coons 2002

Ojibwe Artist Gordon Coons continues with his Catalyst series at Intermedia Arts, Dimensions of Indigenous with Cultural Identity Politics.  Teamed up with Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra of Xinka-Lenca, El Salvador, together their work has focused on indigenous identity, storytelling and the impact of colonizastion.  Through collaborative art and public events, they move the conversation forward in and out of the gallery setting.  You can see their current work,  up through February 4, 2017 at Intermedia Arts at 2822 Lyndale Ave S.

Radio Gallery: Jeffery T. Larson

By Aug 30, 2016
Jeffrey T. Larson

The current exhibit Domestic Space at the UMD Tweed Museum of Art is a collection of work by the classically trained painter Jeffery T. Larson.  This gathering of work and subsequent publication are the result of a curated show drawing from the span of his career with portraits and still lifes held in disparate private and public collections.  Larson says  "Some of these pieces, I haven't seen in years."

Radio Gallery: Jeredt Runions

By Feb 24, 2016
Jerdt Runions

Last chance on some Duluth art shows: Local painter Jeredt Runions kicked off 2016 with a retrospective of sorts at the Duluth Coffee Company on Superior Street that is up for just a few more days, through the end of February. If you are not familiar with Runion's paintings, this is a great introduction to his work over the years. Listen to hear more about his roots and where he's growing.


Radio Gallery: Jordan Sundberg

By May 10, 2016
Jordan Sundberg

This week is the end of a year-long look at Duluth identity: the Duluth Art Institute led community conversation Design: DLH. 