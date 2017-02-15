Radio Gallery: Paul LaJeunesse

St. Scholastica art professor and painter has been Paul LaJeunesse has a big project ahead. He has been selected as the first Artist-in-Residence in a new, Lincoln Park Craft District residency program for March through June, 2017. With the exciting revitalization of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, this upcoming public art project will be fun to see unfold.

LaJeunesse plans to create a public mural on one of the buildings in Lincoln Park during his residency. This is not the first public art project or mural, LaJeunesse has created, here we share an image from a previous project in Tennessee.

Listen for more about his personal artistic journey and what led him to this project.

Paul LaJeunesse