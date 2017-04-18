Radio Gallery: Open Studio

This week a unique intersection of art and science is on display in the Duluth community. Catch"Black Gold: Lake Sturgeon Zine Release and Art Exhibit," at Prøve Gallery with a gathering and panel discussion about the most ancient fish around - the sturgeon.

You can see over 40 sturgeon works of art on display in large format at Prøve Gallery plus pick up the zine, a printing off all the images. All proceeds from the sale of the zine go toward traveling this exhibit to communities on the Great Lakes including this Duluth show.