Radio Gallery: Open Studio

Art for Earth Day Gallery Hop happens this Saturday and the students at UMD open their studios for demonstration and activites all afternoon on Saturday April 22. The evening will wrap up with an award reception for their Annual Student Exhibition at the Tweed Museum of Art. UMD Art + design students Gannon McDonald and Jenna Casura join us to share the highlights of Saturdays Open Studios celebration.

1pm-4pm: Open Studio
4-6pm: Annual Student Exhibition Reception
5pm: Annual Student Exhibition Awards Ceremony

Student Exhibition info

Art for Earth Day
Radio Gallery
Tweed Museum of Art

