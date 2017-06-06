Radio Gallery: Northern Spark

What starts at sundown and ends at daybreak? Northern Spark 2017. Not your ordinary arts festival, Northern Spark launches with a party 7-9 pm Saturday, June 10 at Thresher Square in Minneapolis and the festival goes all night from 8:59 pm Saturday through until Sunday at 5:29 am.

Northern Spark, is a fantastic community focused art festival with over 70 art installations, exploring the creativity and culture of public spaces in neighborhoods along the Metro Transit Green Line, the train running from St. Paul to Minneapolis. With seven major stops for festival goers, Northern Spark 2017 is about community and climate change.

The festival will be bubbling over with creativity and arts in these neighborhoods, adjacent to the light rail stations:

The Commons (U.S. Bank Stadium station in Minneapolis)

Cedar Riverside (West Bank station in Minneapolis)

Weisman Art Museum + U of M (East Bank station in Minneapolis)

Little Africa (Snelling station in Saint Paul)

Rondo (Lexington station in Saint Paul)

Little Mekong (Western station in Saint Paul)

Lowertown (Union Depot station in Saint Paul)

Explore arts culture and community based change through the arts at Northern Spark. Wear comfortable shoes, bring a water bottle and an open mind. Train rides free all night for all attendees with a festival map! Food trucks and arts at every stop however no vendors will be selling water in plastic bottles. The festival will offer some water in recycled bottles.

