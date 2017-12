Do you know you can take an educational vacation on the North Shore? North House Folk School offers single and multi-session classes in everything from boat building to felt making with a seasonal catalogue of traditional arts that will get you creating, building and thinking with your hands.

Celebrating their 20th Anniversary, Greg Wright of the North House Folk School joins us on Radio Gallery to share their journey as an education destination on the “edge of forever.”

