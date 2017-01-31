Radio Gallery: Nace Hagemann

The race is in the books, but you can still check out the annual Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon photo exhibit here in Duluth.

Today's guest on Radio Gallery is a North Shore photographers who, like so many, has caught the bug of photographing sled dog races. The photo exhibit is a gathering of the most spectacular images from past races, capturing the elements that teams of mushers and their dogs face on the incredible north shore terrain. The photo exhibit, brainchild of Kyle Krohn, will run through March 12 at the Great lakes Aquarium in Duluth. Check out the work of Nace Hagemann; you can see 2 pieces of his work at the exhibit and at the links below.

Nace Hagemann Photography

Nace Hagemann on facebook

Great lakes Aquarium Exhibit inf