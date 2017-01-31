Related Program: 
Radio Gallery

Radio Gallery: Nace Hagemann

By Jan 31, 2017
Radio Gallery

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon 2016
Credit Nace Hagemann Photography

The race is in the books, but you can still check out the annual Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon photo exhibit here in Duluth.

Today's guest on Radio Gallery is a North Shore photographers who, like so many, has caught the bug of photographing sled dog races.  The photo exhibit is a gathering of the most spectacular images from past races, capturing the elements that teams of mushers and their dogs face on the incredible north shore terrain.  The photo exhibit, brainchild of Kyle Krohn, will run through March 12 at the  Great lakes Aquarium in Duluth.  Check out the work of Nace Hagemann; you can see 2 pieces of his work at the exhibit and at the links below.

Nace Hagemann Photography

Nace Hagemann on facebook

Great lakes Aquarium Exhibit inf

Radio Gallery
John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Beargrease 2017
photography

There's no such thing as the "cutest puppy." That being said ...

By Jan 22, 2017
©Pupparazzi-Companion Animal Photography

"Cutest puppy" is redundant.

There is no such thing as a not-cute puppy.

Radio Gallery: Alexa Carson

By Jan 18, 2017
Alexa Carson

This week a new art show went up at the Red Mug Coffeehouse of the work of painter Alexa Carson.  An art school and illustration graduate, she shares her passion for wildlife through painting.  Her current show is called "Usual Suspects" where she shares pieces that reflects the wildlife that you might encounter here in the Northland.  From bears to birds, Carson's work is light-hearted and primarily acrylic paint on canvas with some antique book collage as well.

Radio Gallery: 122 Conversations

By Jan 3, 2017
Anne Labovitz

Minnesota artist and Duluth native Anne Labovitz is on a 5-year artistic journey celebrating Duluth sister cities.  Through conversations with people and leaders in our five sister cities and in Duluth, Labovitz has created works in paint, words and video that include, reflect and are inspired by these personal interactions.  In 2017 the exhibit will finish its travels to all the Duluth sister cites, culminating in a show at the Tweed Museum of Art in May, 2018.

Radio Gallery: Gordon Coons

By Jan 10, 2017
Gordon Coons 2002

Ojibwe Artist Gordon Coons continues with his Catalyst series at Intermedia Arts, Dimensions of Indigenous with Cultural Identity Politics.  Teamed up with Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra of Xinka-Lenca, El Salvador, together their work has focused on indigenous identity, storytelling and the impact of colonizastion.  Through collaborative art and public events, they move the conversation forward in and out of the gallery setting.  You can see their current work,  up through February 4, 2017 at Intermedia Arts at 2822 Lyndale Ave S.