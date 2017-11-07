Radio Gallery: Mn Artists

Related Program: 
Home page of online community mnartists.org
Credit Mn Artists

If you are a Minnesota artist you have likely heard of mnartists.org, a long running local arts project of the Walker Arts Center. Mn Artists is an online community that spills over into the gallery. With the goal for artists to reach larger and more distant audiences, the online community not only offers web space to artists to share their work and profile, but works to connect artists, to inspire collaboration and to propel local art into the regional and national scene.  The site shares a full calendar of local events plus "calls for artists" and opportunities in every corner of the country.

Through events, thoughtful journalism and real person to person connections, Mn Artists is a resource for artists, gallery owners, museums, curators, professors, art fairs, media and much more.  This week Emily Gastineau Mn Artists Program Manager joins Radio Gallery to share more about opportunities for artists with Mn Artists.

If you are an artist who has not joined Mn Aritsts or if you have not accessed your profile recently, join, update or migrate your site to the new platform here.

http://www.mnartists.org

Emily Gastineau

Radio Gallery
MNartists.org
Local Art
Local Artists

Radio Gallery: Faith King

By Nov 1, 2017
Patricia Canelake & Duluth Art Institute

Words can open up new ways of seeing, changing our ideas, creating new views. How many times has the posted writing at an exhibition revealed hidden layers and meanings?

This month there is a new show at the Duluth Art Institute combining poetry and art; not meant to explain but rather to compliment, amplify or share in the experience.  Faith King is a local writer and artist who has written Ekphrastic Poetry, an imaginitive artistic response to the visual, here in response to paintings, prints and drawings of local artists and some of her own work.  

Radio Gallery: Saminiatures

By Oct 24, 2017
Imago Mundi/Luciano Benetton Collection

This weekend marks the official unveiling of the Sami contemporary art collection, Imago Mundi, with a full schedule of events in Italy.  The collection contains 140 art works shared through a hardcover catalogue, in a public online gallery and in future exhibitions. The Saminiature collection released this week is dedicated specifically to the Sami, the indigenous people of Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Kola Peninsula of Russia as well as from North America.

Radio Gallery: Duluth Pottery

By Oct 17, 2017
Karin Kraemer

Longtime Twin Ports ceramic artist Karin Kraemer is celebrating the opening of a location for Duluth Pottery & Tile on Saturday, October 25.  Duluth Pottery, Superior Division has lived in the Old trade and Commerce Building in Superior along with the Spirit Room and The Red Mug Coffee House and Gallery for many years and is just settling into Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood at 1924 W. Superior Street.

Radio Gallery: Duluth Noir

By Aug 1, 2017
Chris Dunn

Check out "Duluth Noir," a new summer exhibit from local artist Chris Dunn of Rooster Tail Ink, on view at the Red Herring Lounge. Dunn has created a new body of work in his unique ink drawing style with a series evoking Duluth's urban landscape.  Dunn's work combines thick, lush lines with a quick and light hand, achieved through multiple renderings. Offering many versions of the each work rather than one final selection, sheds light on his process and perspectives.  