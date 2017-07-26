Radio Gallery: Free Range Film Festival

The barn doors swing open for the Annual Free Range Film Festival on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. Each year, organizer Anne Dugan welcomes hundreds of film fanatics, organic devotees, writers, directors and animation antics to the festival barn for two days of films in Wrenshall, MN. Along with many short films and animations, John Akre returns with a long-form animation called "Demolition Dreaming" and Minneapolis native Dean Peterson brings his second feature length film, "What Children Do," a dark comedy tale of two estranged sisters. Films show Friday Night 7-11 p.m. and two sets of films on Saturday running 2-5:30 p.m. and 7-11pm. What Children Do (87 min) wraps the festival in the 9:30 slot on Saturday night.

We are joined this week by writer and director, Dean Peterson who will be at the Free Range Film Festival for a post-show Q & A.

