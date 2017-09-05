Radio Gallery: Forever Home

Next week a new exhibit goes up at the Duluth Art Institute called "Forever Home." The brainchild of Anne Dugan and KUMD's Lisa Johnson, the upcoming photo exhibit is a community show about adopted animals finding their forver home.

KUMD Northland Morning host is an Animal Allies volunteer who phtotographs the animals so Animal Allies share adoptable animals, this series includes before & after adoption images, plus the call is still open to the general public. If you would like to enter your photo from your pet adoption experience, submission sot the juries exhibit will be accepted through Thursday September 7.

Forever Home is opens Friday September 15 and runs through October 27 in The Depot hallway with a celebraiton reception on Thursday, September 28 at 5pm.

Pupparazzi