Radio Gallery: Festival like Atmosphere

Although Homegrown is over, we are looking forward to a festival like atmosphere for the month of May. Here on the cusp of summer music festival and art fair season, why waste time? This week Radio Gallery shares a round up of May events to gear up for a summer artsy fun.

KUMD is the official radio station of the Duluth Dylan Fest, this year touting two exhibits; historical documents at Karpeles Manuscript Library 5/20-6/30 and a Dylan Themed art exhibit opening Monday, May 22, at 5 pm.

Also in the May round-up, Art a Whirl celebrates 22 years of open studio tour festivities in Minneapolis and the Duluth Superior Film Festival returns with free films for everyone.

5/13 Big Top Chautauqua Tent Raising

5/14 Magic Smelt Parade and Smelt Fry

5/19 - 5/21 Art a Whirl in Minneapolis

5/20-5/28 Duluth Dylan Fest

5/31-6/4 Duluth Superior Film Festival