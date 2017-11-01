Radio Gallery: Faith King

Related Program: 
"Torched" by Patricia Canelake is one of the local artworks included in Faith King's poetry/art show at the DAI
Credit Patricia Canelake & Duluth Art Institute

Words can open up new ways of seeing, changing our ideas, creating new views. How many times has the posted writing at an exhibition revealed hidden layers and meanings?

This month there is a new show at the Duluth Art Institute combining poetry and art; not meant to explain but rather to compliment, amplify or share in the experience.  Faith King is a local writer and artist who has written Ekphrastic Poetry, an imaginitive artistic response to the visual, here in response to paintings, prints and drawings of local artists and some of her own work.  

The work of Faith King will be on display in the DAI Corridor Gallery through the end of 2017 with the opening reception happening Thursday, November 16 form 5-7 p.m. Duluth Art Institute.

Faith King Exhibit

